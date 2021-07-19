Bengaluru: The two-day Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 exams 2021 began today in Karnataka , amid coronavirus concerns. This is for the second consecutive year that the Department of Primary and Secondary Education is conducting the SSLC examinations amid the pandemic.

As many as 8.76 lakh students have registered for the examination.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, for the first time, the examinations have been reduced from six days to two days. Today, the students are writing the exam for core subjects mathematics, science and social science, while on July 22 there will be exams for languages such as Kannada, English, Hindi, Sanskrit.

All the necessary arrangements have been made at the exam centres keeping the pandemic situation in mind, wherein only 12 students, one per bench, will be seated in a classroom and those with symptoms will be allowed to take the exam in a separate room, officials said.

"My best wishes to all the students appearing for SSLC exams tomorrow. I urge my young friends to relax and focus on exams. I assure parents that our government has made all arrangements to ensure exams are held safely", Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said in a tweet on Sunday.

My best wishes to all the students appearing for SSLC exams tomorrow. I urge my young friends to relax and focus on exams. I assure parents that our government has made all arrangements to ensure exams are held safely. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 18, 2021

The department this year has increased the number of examination centres and teachers on duty, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board officials have said, adding that as many as 1.19 lakh staff have been deployed for 73,064 exam halls in 4,885 centres across the state.

Special arrangements have been made for 23 students who have tested positive for COVID-19, to write the exams at the COVID Care Centres in their respective districts.

