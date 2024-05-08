SSLC Kerala Board 10th Result 2024 LIVE Updates: The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) will declare class 10th results in a press conference today, May 8, at 3 pm. Students can download their scorecard for SSLC Exams 2024 Kerala on its official websites — keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. Besides this, the board will also announce the topper's list of Kerala SSLC Results 2024. It is important to note that the SSLC Pareeksha Bhawan Marksheet will be provisional, hence, students need to collect their original scorecard and pass certificated from respective schools later.
Check all the LIVE updates on SSLC Kerala Board 10th Result 2024 here,
- Official Websites — results.kite.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in or prd.kerala.gov.in
- SMS service
- Digilocker
- Mobile app- Saphalam PRD Live
The Kerala board will announce class 10th result at 3 pm on May 8.
