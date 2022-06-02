St Stephen's admission criteria: Delhi High Court issues notice to College

St Stephen's admission criteria: Delhi High Court issues notice to College1 min read . 08:42 AM IST
Delhi High Court has directed St. Stephen's College, Delhi University (DU) and University Grant Commission to file their response in four weeks
St Stephen's admission criteria: The Delhi High Court has issued notice on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the decision of St Stephen's College to conduct an interview round for admission to the unreserved category for the academic session 2022-23. The PIL was filed by a law student Konika Poddar.
The bench has directed St. Stephen's College, Delhi University (DU) and University Grant Commission to file their response in four weeks. The matter has been listed for July 6, 2022.
DU's undergraduate courses admission is ordinarily based on candidates' intermediate marks and in the last couple of years, the cut-off for admission in some of the most sought colleges has remained 100 per cent.
Now, a committee constituted by DU has recommended that admission may be carried out through a Common University Entrance Test (CUET).
The PIL stated that DU policy specifically says that admission in the general category seats in its minority colleges like St Stephen's will be done only on the basis of marks obtained in CUET while in admission on reserved seats those colleges can give 15 per cent weightage to the interview and 85 per cent weightage to the CUET score at the time of admission.
DU and St Stephen’s are at loggerheads over the admission policy. While the university has asked institutes to grant admissions to unreserved seats based solely on CUET scores, the college has said that it will only give 85% weightage to the entrance test and will give 15% weightage to a personal interview of candidates.