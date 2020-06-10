Staggered classes, e-lessons may greet students when schools reopen

The staggered return of students, will see young primary students joining classes much later than their secondary or senior secondary peers. “Social or physical distancing among younger students is almost impossible and that makes this cohort a little difficult to manage. Besides, the learning loss for a nursery or standard two student when compared with a secondary or senior secondary student is limited," said the first person requesting anonymity. This is “certainly a key criterion to be accounted for while finalizing the rules," he added.