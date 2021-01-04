Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be announcing the dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 on Twitter on 7 January. He will also announce the eligibility criteria for admission in various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) during the same event.

"My dear students, I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in #IITs & the date of #JEE Advanced on 7th Jan at 6 PM. Stay tuned!" The education minister tweeted.

The Union Education Ministry also informed about the Education Minister event on January 7.

Earlier, Union Education Minister announced that the CBSE class 10th and 12th board exams 2021 will be conducted from May 4 to June 10 and the results will be declared by July 15. The CBSE has also reduced the syllabus for each subject by 30 per cent to help students cope with the academic stress amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The paper pattern of the board exams will be based on the reduced syllabus. Students can also check the revised syllabus of the exam on the official website of CBSE.

The Ministry of Education had also announced that JEE-Mains for admission to engineering colleges will be held four times a year starting 2021 to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores.

The first edition of the Joint Entrance Examination-Mains (JEE-Mains) will be held from February 23 to 26, followed by rounds in March, April and May.





