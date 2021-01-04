Stay tuned! JEE Advanced 2021 Exam date to be out on 7 January, says Education Minister1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2021, 01:59 PM IST
- He will also announce the eligibility criteria for admission in IITs on 7 January
- Union Education Minister announced that the CBSE class 10th and 12th board exams 2021 will be conducted from May 4 to June 10
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be announcing the dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 on Twitter on 7 January. He will also announce the eligibility criteria for admission in various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) during the same event.
"My dear students, I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in #IITs & the date of #JEE Advanced on 7th Jan at 6 PM. Stay tuned!" The education minister tweeted.
Do you need to get an MBA?4 min read . 11:58 AM IST
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams datesheet 2021 circulating online is fake, warns govt1 min read . 03 Jan 2021
Despite the pandemic, India witnessed more number of unicorns this year: Modi1 min read . 02 Jan 2021
PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone of permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur1 min read . 02 Jan 2021
The Union Education Ministry also informed about the Education Minister event on January 7.
Earlier, Union Education Minister announced that the CBSE class 10th and 12th board exams 2021 will be conducted from May 4 to June 10 and the results will be declared by July 15. The CBSE has also reduced the syllabus for each subject by 30 per cent to help students cope with the academic stress amid COVID-19 pandemic.
The paper pattern of the board exams will be based on the reduced syllabus. Students can also check the revised syllabus of the exam on the official website of CBSE.
The Ministry of Education had also announced that JEE-Mains for admission to engineering colleges will be held four times a year starting 2021 to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores.
The first edition of the Joint Entrance Examination-Mains (JEE-Mains) will be held from February 23 to 26, followed by rounds in March, April and May.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.