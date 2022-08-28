People who received federal Pell Grants in college will also be eligible for up to $20,000 in forgiveness. Around 6 in 10 borrowers with any federal loans also received a Pell Grant, according to the White House, and Pell Grant recipient graduates hold about $4,500 more in debt than other graduates, according to a 2020 analysis of federal data by the Institute for College Access and Success, an advocacy group.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}