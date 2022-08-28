Student-loan relief poised for big impact on historically black colleges
While low-income borrowers will have more of their debt forgiven, some say plan falls short of what Biden laid out on campaign trail
President Biden’s student-loan forgiveness plan is poised to have a particularly dramatic impact on students and parents from historically Black colleges and universities, though some borrowers say the debt relief falls short of the aid package Mr. Biden laid out on the campaign trail.
More than 70% of students who attend the nation’s roughly 100 HBCUs qualify for federal Pell grants, earmarked for students from low-income backgrounds. They will each be eligible for up to $20,000 in debt cancellation, rather than the $10,000 cap for those who didn’t get Pell grants under the Biden administration’s plan, announced Wednesday.
Borrowers with Parent Plus loans will also be able to erase up to $10,000 of that debt.
Students who attend HBCUs often borrow for school, with many parents lacking wealth to tap for tuition payments. Many HBCUs themselves are financially strapped, their tiny endowments unable to support many significant scholarships.
Federal data show Black students nationwide not only are more likely to borrow for college than students of other races, but also borrow bigger amounts. The gap in loan balances for Black and white borrowers balloons after graduation, and Black borrowers default on the debt at higher rates, according to the Brookings Institution.
School leaders at some HBCUs say they put off facilities upgrades and maintain skeletal support staff to plow whatever funds they can into financial aid, but loans are generally still part of the financing equation.
“I think the administration got this right," said Roslyn Clark Artis, president of Benedict College, a historically Black college in Columbia, S.C. “Students who have the least need the largest breaks."
Seventy-seven percent of Benedict’s students qualify for Pell grants, and students who borrow take on a median $34,500 in federal debt, Education Department data show.
Dr. Artis said she was especially excited that current students who already have loans are eligible for debt relief, so they can know even before graduation that their final loan balances won’t be quite so burdensome.
She said the income cap on those eligible for forgiveness and extra support for Pell grant recipients seem thoughtfully tailored. Though Dr. Artis said she still hasn’t paid off her own student loans in full, her salary as Benedict’s president puts her over the income threshold for having her debt reduced.
During the 2020 election, the Democratic platform adopted a line that supported forgiving “all undergraduate tuition-related federal student debt" for borrowers from public colleges and universities earning less than $125,000, as well as for those from private HBCUs and other private schools designated as minority-serving institutions.
Some academics say that approach could have invited claims that the government was giving preferential treatment to borrowers based on race. Focusing instead on borrowers’ finances helps sidestep that threat, they say.
The possibility of debt relief helped spur GeColby Youngblood to enroll in a master’s degree program at North Carolina Central University in 2020.
He said he saw continuing education as “the only way I’m going to get to a wealth-building stage for my family." His parents were paying off their own student loans when he was an undergraduate, and they couldn’t help much to cover his college costs.
Mr. Youngblood, 34, had his undergraduate tuition covered by scholarships at Alcorn State University in Mississippi, but borrowed to cover other fees and borrowed again for the master’s degree. He is now pursuing a Ph.D. at Columbia University’s Teachers College and expects to see his $50,000-plus loan balance shaved down but not erased entirely.
“This is great," he said. “But it’s not necessarily what we were promised.