Students applying for NOS barred from taking Indian culture courses

“The government should steer clear of deciding on the choice of topics under NOS as it will adversely affect academic autonomy and critical studies on different kinds of discriminations and faultlines in Indian society. Education policies and intellectual pursuits should reflect the needs of the society, not the whims and fancies of the ruling elite or dominant ideology of the day," said Maya John, assistant professor of History at Delhi University. “NOS was started by PM Nehru in the 1950s to promote educational opportunity among marginalized students in India. An insecure BJP govt has now revised guidelines to exclude research in history, social sciences, cultural studies, earlier covered," Congress MP from Assam Pradyut Bordoloi tweeted. “This reflects the anxieties of a regime scared of independent-thinking students and critical scholarship that may challenge its ideology. This method of stifling research is a troubling sign that must concern us all."