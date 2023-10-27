Students can say whatever…: NCERT Panel Chief on ‘India vs Bharat’ row
NCERT panel suggests replacing 'India' with 'Bharat' in textbooks
Kerala and Bengal oppose the proposal to replace 'India' with 'Bharat'
India is to be referred to as ‘Bharat’ by CBSE students and in classrooms ‘at home, they can say whatever,’ the man behind the proposal for NCERT textbooks said. He further emphasised that the idea is to come out of the ‘colonial mindset’.
