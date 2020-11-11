Amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country, West Bengal's state education department today decided that students currently studying in classes 10th and 12th will not have their final examinations in 2021, said chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

They'll be allowed to just pass, Mamata added.

For the matter of re-opening of schools, Mamata had said a decision on reopening of schools will be taken only after mid-November.

Despite the Union Ministry of Education allowing gradual reopening of educational institutions across the country, state-run schools in West Bengal are unsure about the resumption of physical classes and are waiting for the state government's decision.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said her administration will think about reopening educational institutions after Kali Puja on November 15 "depending on the COVID-19 situation at that time".

Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had said schools cannot be reopened till the pandemic situation improves and the safety of children is the priority of the state government.

Meanwhile, West Bengal on Tuesday reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,415 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,72,265, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll rose to 7,403 after 53 more people succumbed to the disease.

The bulletin said that 3,891 people tested positive for the infection during the day, pushing the tally to 4,13,112.

The number of active cases now stands at 33,444.

In the last 24 hours, 44,117 samples were tested for coronavirus in the state, the bulletin added.





