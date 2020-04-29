NEW DELHI : Millions of students in colleges and universities hit by disruptions to their studies are likely to get more than one opportunity to improve their semester and annual exam marks, in the style of the graduate management admission test or GMAT.

The move is among measures the Union human resource development (HRD) ministry and education regulators are weighing after the covid-19-induced lockdown disrupted education and the year-end exam system.

If implemented, the move will allow over 35 million students in the higher education system to carry forward their semester or annual performance to the next academic year, and sit in an exam twice. The best score will be taken as the final result.

“The students may be allowed to improve their grades by offering one additional opportunity to appear for the current semester course(s) in succeeding semesters/ years or through supplementary examinations," said an internal report of the government that is being evaluated by the ministry.

The report, which was reviewed by Mint, suggests students should not be failed either due to lack of attendance in the last couple of months or due to poor performance in exams conducted during or just before the lockdown. “Regarding the requirement of minimum percentage of attendance for the students, research scholars, the period of lockdown may be treated as ‘deemed to be attended’ by all," it added.

“We have to be practical in the current period and facilitate a smooth sailing. The career and grades of student should not be hampered due to the lockdown. An extra opportunity as suggested by a committee will be helpful to students," said a government official, who declined to be named.

“While most educational institutions have started online classes to make up for lost time due to covid-19 disruptions, a clearer guideline is awaited from education regulators like university grants commission. It will help chart a clear path for educational institutions," said H. Chaturvedi, alternate president of Education Promotion Society of India, a private education providers association.

A professor at Delhi University said the proposal will face operational problems. “Colleges and universities are struggling to cope with an online education delivery model to catch up with the lost classes. The previous exams have got hampered and if you allow two opportunities to students it will increase the workload and may stretch resources, the professor said.

