Students' unions declare institutions bandh Tuesday in Telangana and Andhra to protest against irregularities
24 Jul 2023
The students’ unions on Monday declared to hold an educational institution bandh on Tuesday, July 25, in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
The bandh was announced by the leaders of the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and CPI.
All the educational institutions in several regions across the two states will be closed on July 25, the media reports said.
The students’ unions are protesting against several irregularities in the education sector and want the government to decide the matter, according to the reports.
The leaders said that all the problems of the students will be solved tomorrow.
The students’ unions have also raised a demand to build compound walls for women’s dormitories in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) and Gurukuls across the two states.
All the student unions have come together against the two governments to fulfil these demands, said the students’ unions.
Earlier, around 50 girls fell ill after consuming contaminated food at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Amarchinta village.
The food that was being served was of low quality and rotten tomatoes were used in it, students alleged.
The Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) is also supporting the school bandh on July 25 to protest against the anti-student policies of the government.
The TNSF is demanding that the state government take strict action against the increased fees by private institutions and follow the government fee structure.