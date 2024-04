Students with 4-year undergraduate degrees can now directly appear for National Eligibility Test (NET), University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar informed on Sunday.

He also added that the students with 4-year undergraduate degrees can directly pursue PhD if they have 75 per cent aggregate marks or an equivalent grade.

