Business News/ Education / News/  Students with 4-year UG degree can now directly appear for NET: UGC Chairman

Students with 4-year UG degree can now directly appear for NET: UGC Chairman

Students with 4-year undergraduate degrees can directly pursue PhD if they have 75% aggregate marks or an equivalent grade

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar

Students with 4-year undergraduate degrees can now directly appear for National Eligibility Test (NET), University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar informed on Sunday.

He also added that the students with 4-year undergraduate degrees can directly pursue PhD if they have 75 per cent aggregate marks or an equivalent grade.

