Students with 4-year UG degree can now directly appear for NET: UGC Chairman

Students with 4-year undergraduate degrees can directly pursue PhD if they have 75% aggregate marks or an equivalent grade

Students with 4-year undergraduate degrees can now directly appear for National Eligibility Test (NET), University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar informed on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also added that the students with 4-year undergraduate degrees can directly pursue PhD if they have 75 per cent aggregate marks or an equivalent grade.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!