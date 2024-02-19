All master's graduates eligible for work permits under Canada's updated PGWP guidelines
International students completing a master's degree program, even under two years, can now apply for a 3-year PGWP in Canada. Guidelines exclude Course Licensing Agreement programs. Special measures for distance education and PGWP validity extended till August 2024.
International students who have completed their master's degree programme, even in less than two years, are now eligible to apply for a 3-year Post-Graduation Work Permit Program (PGWP), according to the recent update in the Canadian government's rules for international students.