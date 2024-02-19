International students who have completed their master's degree programme, even in less than two years, are now eligible to apply for a 3-year Post-Graduation Work Permit Program (PGWP), according to the recent update in the Canadian government's rules for international students. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the updated guidelines, students who have enrolled in Course Licensing Agreement programs will no longer be eligible for PGWP. In addition to this, special measures to be taken for the promotion of distance education and PGWP validity have been extended till 31 August 2024.

"In recognition that graduates of master’s degree programs are excellent candidates to succeed in Canada’s labour market and potentially transition to permanent residence, you could be eligible for a 3-year PGWP even if the length of their study program may have been less than two years," wrote Department of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada on social networking platform X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All about Canada's Post-Graduation Work Permit Foreign students in Canada are given a Post-Graduation Work Permit to be eligible for a job in the country after completing their studies. To get PGWP, international students need to match certain eligibility criteria fixed by the Canadian government.

People with a PGWP are allowed to work as many hours as they want for any employer in Canada. However, the PGWP limit is based on the level and duration of a person's study program as well as the expiry of their passport.

PGWP eligibility According to the Canadian government, a non-Canadian student needs to complete their study program at a designated learning institution and meet certain program requirements to be eligible for PGWP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During their course, students need to maintain full-time status as a student during each semester of the study program. Foreign students need to be enrolled in a program that was in progress in March 2020 or started a program between spring 2020 and summer 2022.

Apart from this, the students are required to have a study permit, or they have been approved for a study permit. Those students who have applied for a study permit before beginning their programme are also eligible for PGWP.

