‘Students without Biology in Class 12 can still become doctors’: NMC guidelines
Students who have opted for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) stream in Class 11 and 12 can still become doctors now in the country. As per the latest guidelines by the National Medical Commission (NMC), the PCM stream students can clear the biology/biotechnology examination as an additional subject at 10+2 level from any recognised board to become a doctor eventually.