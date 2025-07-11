Subscribe

Studying in Canada just got costlier: Ottawa tightens financial bar; here's what it means for Indians students

The revised policy mandates prospective international students, including those from India, to demonstrate sufficient financial capacity to cover their tuition fees, higher living expenses, and transportation costs without relying on employment in Canada.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published11 Jul 2025, 04:10 PM IST
These new guidelines aim to ensure that international students are financially secure during their time in the country without having to take up a job there.
Studying in Canada will now be costlier after Ottawa's new, stricter financial requirements for study permit applicants.

The Canadian government's latest guidelines for international students aim to ensure that they are more financially secure during their time in the country without having to take up a job there. The new guidelines will come into effect on 1 September 2025.

What will change?

Therefore, after September, the Indian students planning to study in Canada will have to ensure that they have 14,33,861 (CAD $22,895) per year in their bank account as the cost-of-living requirement. This is excluding tuition fees.

This cost-of-living requirement for a single applicant has risen from the previous threshold of CAD $20,635 ( 12,92,322).

The required funds will scale upwards depending on the number of accompanying family members. For example, an applicant with two dependents will now have to show 21,94,475 (CAD $35,040) in available funds annually.

The changes apply to all provinces and territories, with specific provisions for Quebec.

Comparison of the financial requirements before and after the changes for applicants outside Quebec:

Family SizeFunds required 
(Before 1 Sept 2025) (CAD)		Funds required 
(After 1 Sept 2025) (CAD)		Approx funds required 
(After 1 Sept 2025) (INR)
120,63522,89514,33,687
225,69028,50217,84,798
331,58335,04021,94,208
438,34642,54326,64,047
543,49248,25230,21,545
649,05254,42034,07,786
754,61160,58937,94,089
Each additional5,5596,1703,86,366
Acceptable forms of financial proof:

  • Receipts confirming payment of tuition and accommodation fees
  • A Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) from a recognised Canadian financial institution
  • Bank statements from the past four months
  • Documentation of an approved education or student loan
  • A Canadian bank account in the student’s name
  • Letters detailing financial support or scholarship awards
  • Proof that funds can be legally transferred to Canada (applicable to applicants from countries with foreign exchange restrictions)
  • For multi-year programs, proof of payment for the first year’s tuition is required

For Quebec:

Indian students wishing to study in Quebec must meet separate financial requirements set by the ministère de l’Immigration, de la Francisation et de l’Intégration.

In addition to tuition, the international students planning to study in Quebec must show funds to cover transportation, living expenses, settlement fees, and health insurance.

1. Cost-of-living requirement

One person

  • Under 18: 4,85,682 (CAD $7,756)
  • 18 or over: 9,71,113 (CAD $15,508)

Two persons

  • 18 or over: 14,24,294 (CAD $22,745)
  • 18 or over and one person under 18: 15,95,498 (CAD $25,479)
  • Two persons under 18: 17,21,990 (CAD $27,499)

3. Settlement fees (first year only): 31,310 (CAD $500)

4. Proof of health and hospital insurance for the full duration of stay, unless exempt under Quebec’s insurance agreements.

 
