Supreme Court adjourns hearing in CBSE exam case to Tuesday

NEW DELHI: A Supreme Court bench will hear a batch of pleas on Tuesday seeking cancellation of Class 12 physical exams held by various state boards, and also cancellation of CBSE compartment, private, repeat exams for Class 12.

Last week, 1152 students from Class X and XII had jointly moved the apex court seeking that CBSE evaluate compartment students on the basis of the assessment scheme decided for regular students. Private and compartment students want their physical-mode exams to be cancelled and their results declared in a time-bound manner.

The bench, comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari, has asked CBSE and ICSE to respond to concerns expressed by students and parents.

The court also asked advocates representing the Assam government to submit an affidavit after the state informed that it had cancelled board exams.

On 1 June, the Union government had cancelled CBSE Class XII board exams because of the pandemic and several other boards, including CISCE, followed suit.

Last week, the CBSE and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said they will use average performance of three years, including Class X and Class XI, for assessing results of 1.55 million Class XII students.

CBSE will assign 30% weightage each to performance in Class X and Class XI, and 40% to Class XII performance in unit, mid-term, and pre-board exams, the central board informed the Supreme Court.

