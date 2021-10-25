The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to put the counselling for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (PG) on hold until it decides the validity of the Centre's decision to introduce Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker OBC and EWS reservation in the All India Quota (AIQ).

As the Supreme Court was informed that the full schedule for the counselling starting from October 24 and ending on October 29 has been announced, the Apex Court said the counselling should not proceed till the court decides the issue.

