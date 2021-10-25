OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >Supreme Court asks Centre to put NEET-PG counselling on hold
Listen to this article

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to put the counselling for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (PG) on hold until it decides the validity of the Centre's decision to introduce Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker OBC and EWS reservation in the All India Quota (AIQ).

As the Supreme Court was informed that the full schedule for the counselling starting from October 24 and ending on October 29 has been announced, the Apex Court said the counselling should not proceed till the court decides the issue. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout