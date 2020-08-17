Supreme Court refuses deferring JEE-NEET examinations scheduled for September

11 students belonging to 11 different states had sought cancellation of the Public notices dated 03.07.2020 issued by NTA scheduling the examination of JEE (Main) April-2020 between 1st to 6th September, 2020 and NEET UG-2020 on 13th September, 2020. The petitioners contended that there is an alarming spurt of COVID-19 cases in India and in view of which they seeking directions for the NTA to conduct the JEE (Main) April-2020 and NEET UG-2020 only after normalcy is restored in our country, post COVID-19 crisis.