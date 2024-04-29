'Any relief would result in...': SC refuses to order postponement of CA exams due to Lok Sabha Elections 2024
The Supreme Court noted that any order to provide an option to “opt-out” of some of the exams “could adversely affect students who are planning to clear the exams in a single attempt”.
The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking the postponement of the Chartered Accountant exams (CA exam) held by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). This hearing took place on Monday as several students had sought for the exams scheduled to be pushed to another date due to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.