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Supreme Court refuses to stay CBSE policy mandating two regional languages for Class 9-10; issues notice

Supreme Court refuses to stay CBSE policy mandating two regional languages for Class 9-10

Livemint
Published27 May 2026, 03:32 PM IST
File Photo: A view of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi on Thursday.
File Photo: A view of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI)
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The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to give directions to stay the CBSE's policy to implement the studying of two regional languages for students of classes 9-10 beginning 1 July, 2026.

A bench led by CJI Surya Kant has issued notice to the school eudcation board seeking a response to a batch of pleas challenging the two native languages mandate. The Court has listed the matter to be heard on 15-16 July. Notices have also been sent to the Centre and the NCERT, and their replies have been sought within two weeks.

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As per a recent circular issued by the CBSE, the study of three languages, among which two are native, have been made compulsory for students of classes 9 and 10.

This move a part of the CBSE's alignment of its scheme of studies with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

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