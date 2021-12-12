The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of SWAYAM courses to be offered for January 2022 semester. "The UGC SWAYAM Regulations, 2021, now facilitates an institution to allow up to 40 per cent of the total courses being offered in a particular programme in a semester through SWAYAM," UGC tweeted today.

SWAYAM or Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds is part of the government's massive open online course (MOOCs) platform. It aims to ensure every student in the country has access to the best quality of higher education at an affordable cost.

The list of courses to be offered for the January 2022 semester is available at ugc.ac.in and can be accessed at SWYAM portal -- swayam.gov.in. Through SWAYAM, the UGC offers courses like application development, animations, animal biotechnology, AI: constraint satisfaction, academic writing and access to justice.

You can find the details regarding course duration, timing and last date of enrolment on the official website of SWAYAM.

Courses delivered through SWAYAM are available for free to the learners, however, learners wanting a SWAYAM certificate should register for the final proctored exams that come at a fee and attend in-person at designated centres on specified dates. Eligibility for the certificate will be announced on the course page and learners will get certificates only if this criterion is matched.

