“We have gone for systemic reform than incremental reform. The multiple entry and exit system, less regulation, graded autonomy are significant steps" higher education secretary Amit Khare told reporters. Khare said centre and states will work together to increase the education spending to 6% of the GDP as against the current spending of around 4.4%, Khare said. A 6% of GDP spend has been a constant demand even before the first education policy came into force in 1968.