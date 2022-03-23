Taliban abruptly decide to keep secondary schools closed to girls

Upon hearing the news, a schoolgirl in Kabul broke down in tears on live television. “What is there to say? What can we do? We are girls, we are from Afghanistan. But we are also human beings. Why can we not go to school?" she told a reporter for Afghanistan’s Tolo News television channel. “How long must this go on for? It’s already been 186 days."

