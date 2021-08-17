Taliban’s Afghan takeover puts higher educational institutes in a spot

“We offered admission to quite a few students from Afghanistan in the masters’ programme this year under scholarships from ICCR (Indian Council for Cultural Relations). Because of online instructions, they were participating in the class from home. However, due to the rapidly deteriorating condition in their homeland, they wanted to come out of their country and join the hostels in the campus. Although we have approved their request to come to the campus as a special case, we are not sure how late it is for them to pursue their dreams. We hope that they are all safe and can join us soon," said Subhasis Chaudhary, director, IIT-B.

