The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday passed the anti-NEET Bill, returned days ago by the State Governor RN Ravi. The resolution was adopted amid thumping of desks, and Speaker M Appavu announced that it has been adopted unanimously.

The resolution for the passage of the bill was piloted by Chief Minister M K Stalin. The Bill is meant to provide for admission to undergraduate courses in medicine, homeopathy on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination. The anti-NEET Bill also provides for the students of government schools to get a 7.5% horizontal quota in medical admission.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.