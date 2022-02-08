Tamil Nadu Assembly again adopts anti-NEET bill

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tamil Nadu anti-NEET Bill: The Bill is meant to provide for admission to undergraduate courses in medicine, homeopathy on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination
The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday passed the anti-NEET Bill, returned days ago by the State Governor RN Ravi. The resolution was adopted amid thumping of desks, and Speaker M Appavu announced that it has been adopted unanimously.
The resolution for the passage of the bill was piloted by Chief Minister M K Stalin. The Bill is meant to provide for admission to undergraduate courses in medicine, homeopathy on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination. The anti-NEET Bill also provides for the students of government schools to get a 7.5% horizontal quota in medical admission.
