Tamil Nadu Board 12th results 2025 today: When, how to check Class 12 results, scorecard at tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 HSE results will be announced today at 9 a.m. Students can check their results on results.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in using their registration number and date of birth. Over 7.6 lakh students appeared for the exams.

Updated8 May 2025, 07:06 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Board 12th results today: Know steps to check scorecard at tnresults.nic.in
Tamil Nadu Board 12th results today: Know steps to check scorecard at tnresults.nic.in(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Tamil Nadu Board 12th results: The wait is over! The Tamil Nadu Class 12 HSE (+2) results will be announced today at 9 a.m. on the official website.

Tamil Nadu Board 12th results: Official websites to check results:

results.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

Students must provide their registration number and date of birth to check the results.

Steps to check Tamil Nadu Board 12th results:

1. Visit the official websites: tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.

2. Click on "TN HSE (+2) Result 2025".

3. Fill in the credentials asked: registration number and date of birth.

4. Choose the stream — Arts, Science, Commerce, or Vocational — and enter required credentials.

5. Click on “Get Marks”.

5. The result will appear on the screen, download the TN HSE +2 board result mark sheet for future reference.

7,60,606 students appeared for the TN Class 12 HSE +2 exams, according to reports. In 2024, the pass percentage for TN Class 12 exams was 94.56%.

Students can access results via DigiLocker

Tamil Nadu State Board Results 2025 – Releasing Tomorrow!
Access your results securely at: https://results.digilocker.gov.in

 

DigiLocker said in a post on X , “Tamil Nadu State Board Results 2025 – Releasing Tomorrow! The Tamil Nadu State Board (Directorate of Government Examinations) HSC Class XII result will be available on #DigiLocker result page at 9:30 AM tomorrow. Access your results securely at: https://results.digilocker.gov.in #TamilNadu.”

Key Takeaways
  • The Tamil Nadu Class 12 results will be available at 9 AM on official websites.
  • Students must enter their registration number and date of birth to check results.
  • DigiLocker provides a secure option for students to access their results.

