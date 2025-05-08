Tamil Nadu Board 12th results 2025 today: When, how to check Class 12 results, scorecard at tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Board 12th results: The wait is over! The Tamil Nadu Class 12 HSE (+2) results will be announced today at 9 a.m. on the official website.
Tamil Nadu Board 12th results: Official websites to check results:
results.nic.in
dge.tn.gov.in
Students must provide their registration number and date of birth to check the results.
1. Visit the official websites: tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.
2. Click on "TN HSE (+2) Result 2025".
3. Fill in the credentials asked: registration number and date of birth.
4. Choose the stream — Arts, Science, Commerce, or Vocational — and enter required credentials.
5. Click on “Get Marks”.
5. The result will appear on the screen, download the TN HSE +2 board result mark sheet for future reference.
7,60,606 students appeared for the TN Class 12 HSE +2 exams, according to reports. In 2024, the pass percentage for TN Class 12 exams was 94.56%.
DigiLocker said in a post on X , “Tamil Nadu State Board Results 2025 – Releasing Tomorrow! The Tamil Nadu State Board (Directorate of Government Examinations) HSC Class XII result will be available on #DigiLocker result page at 9:30 AM tomorrow. Access your results securely at: https://results.digilocker.gov.in #TamilNadu.”
