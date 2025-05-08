Tamil Nadu Board 12th results 2025 today: When, how to check Class 12 results, scorecard at tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Board 12th results: The wait is over! The Tamil Nadu Class 12 HSE (+2) results will be announced today at 9 a.m. on the official website.

Tamil Nadu Board 12th results: Official websites to check results:

results.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

Students must provide their registration number and date of birth to check the results.

Steps to check Tamil Nadu Board 12th results: 1. Visit the official websites: tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.

2. Click on "TN HSE (+2) Result 2025".

3. Fill in the credentials asked: registration number and date of birth.

4. Choose the stream — Arts, Science, Commerce, or Vocational — and enter required credentials.

5. Click on “Get Marks”.

5. The result will appear on the screen, download the TN HSE +2 board result mark sheet for future reference.

7,60,606 students appeared for the TN Class 12 HSE +2 exams, according to reports. In 2024, the pass percentage for TN Class 12 exams was 94.56%.

Students can access results via DigiLocker

Tamil Nadu State Board Results 2025 – Releasing Tomorrow!

Access your results securely at: https://results.digilocker.gov.in