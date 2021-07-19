Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will announce Class 12 board results on Monday. The official time for declaration of TN +2 result 2021 is 11 am, according to information on the official websites.

This year Tamil Nadu 12th result 2021 will be prepared in a different way. Since exams could not be held in the state due to surge in COVID-19 cases, the DGE has prepared the result factoring in marks of class 10, and 11.

50 percent weightage is given to class 10 board exam marks (average of three subjects with high marks) while 20 percent (written in each subject) weightage is accorded to Plus One board exam and 30 percent is given to Class 12 practical and internal assessment. Students who have failed in Class 11 exams are given 35 percent marks.

The TN 12th result evaluation criteria was prepared by a 10 member committee.

Here's how to check

Once the result is declared, students can visit tnresults.nc.in and dge1.tn.nic.in to download their scorecards.

To check score via SMS, students need to type TNBOARD12 their registration number and date of birth and send it to any of the official numbers of TN Board including 09282232585, or 09282232585. Students will get their results as a reply to their SMS.

Candidates who want to improve their scores will be given an opportunity to appear for the Class 12 written exam when the Covid situation improves. Details of the written exam will be announced later,





