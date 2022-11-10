Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet out; know full details here

Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023

As per the latest notification, the Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023 for class 10th will start from 6 April, 2023. Exam will begin on 13 March, 2023 for the students studying in class 12th. The exam will be conducted for three hours and fifteen minutes, and will begin at 10:15 am. As per the schedule, first fifteen minutes will be given for reading. After that students can attempt the question paper till 1:15 pm.