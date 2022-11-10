Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet out; know full details here

Directorate of Tamil Nadu has officially released the datesheet for the Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023 on its official website. All the students appearing in the examination can check the time table from its official website. The Tamil Nadu directorate has announced the schedule of Class 10th, 11th and 12th Board Examination.
Directorate of Tamil Nadu has officially released the datesheet for the Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023 on its official website. All the students appearing in the examination can check the time table from its official website. The Tamil Nadu directorate has announced the schedule of Class 10th, 11th and 12th Board Examination.
Students must regularly visit the official website of the Directorate of Tamil Nadu to stay updated about the examination.
Students must regularly visit the official website of the Directorate of Tamil Nadu to stay updated about the examination.
Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023
As per the latest notification, the Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023 for class 10th will start from 6 April, 2023. Exam will begin on 13 March, 2023 for the students studying in class 12th. The exam will be conducted for three hours and fifteen minutes, and will begin at 10:15 am. As per the schedule, first fifteen minutes will be given for reading. After that students can attempt the question paper till 1:15 pm.
Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023
As per the latest notification, the Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023 for class 10th will start from 6 April, 2023. Exam will begin on 13 March, 2023 for the students studying in class 12th. The exam will be conducted for three hours and fifteen minutes, and will begin at 10:15 am. As per the schedule, first fifteen minutes will be given for reading. After that students can attempt the question paper till 1:15 pm.
Tamil Nadu Class 12th Board Exam 2023 time table
Class 12th exam will begin on 13 March 2023. First two exams, being held on 13th and 15th March will be of language. On remaining four days, ie 17, 21 and 27 March, and 3 April students will appear for different subjects of Part III category based on their choices.
Tamil Nadu Class 12th Board Exam 2023 time table
Class 12th exam will begin on 13 March 2023. First two exams, being held on 13th and 15th March will be of language. On remaining four days, ie 17, 21 and 27 March, and 3 April students will appear for different subjects of Part III category based on their choices.
Tamil Nadu Class 10th Board Exam 2023 details
Tamil Nadu Class 10th Board Exam 2023 will begin on 6 April, 2023. Students will appear on the Language subject’s examination on the first day, followed by English exam on 10 April. Later, they will appear on Mathematics, optional language, science, and social science examination on 13, 15, 17, and 20th April.
Tamil Nadu Class 10th Board Exam 2023 details
Tamil Nadu Class 10th Board Exam 2023 will begin on 6 April, 2023. Students will appear on the Language subject’s examination on the first day, followed by English exam on 10 April. Later, they will appear on Mathematics, optional language, science, and social science examination on 13, 15, 17, and 20th April.
How to download Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023 time table
Students have to follow simple steps to download the full timetable along with instructions of the Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023. Following are the steps to download the time schedule:
How to download Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023 time table
Students have to follow simple steps to download the full timetable along with instructions of the Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023. Following are the steps to download the time schedule:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Government examinations.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Government examinations.
Step : On the home page of the official website, select the option of Higher Secondary Examination option, visible under the ‘Latest Notification about Examination’ section
Step : On the home page of the official website, select the option of Higher Secondary Examination option, visible under the ‘Latest Notification about Examination’ section
Step3: Then select the option of Press release visible on the left side of the screen below ‘Notification Type’ heading
Step3: Then select the option of Press release visible on the left side of the screen below ‘Notification Type’ heading
Step 4: Press Release Notifications will open soon as you will click on the ‘Press Release’ option
Step 4: Press Release Notifications will open soon as you will click on the ‘Press Release’ option
Step 5: Select the option of Higher Secondary First Year/Second Year/SSLC-Public Marksheet.
Step 5: Select the option of Higher Secondary First Year/Second Year/SSLC-Public Marksheet.
Step 6: As soon as the document will open, download it.
Step 6: As soon as the document will open, download it.
Catch all the Education News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.