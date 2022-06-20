OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  Tamil Nadu Board releases Class 10, 12 results today
Listen to this article

Tamil Nadu Board on Monday released Class 10 and class 12th result. The Directorate of Government Examination, DGE has announced TN 10th and 12th results on June 20. The students can check the result on the board's official website: tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.

According to Department of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, “93.76% pass percentage recorded for Higher Secondary (Standard 12th) and 90.07% for SSLC (Standard 10th)".

The TN plus 2 exams were held between May 5 and May 28 this year. While TN SSLC or class 10th examination was held from May 6 to May 30.

Candidates who have not passed the class 12 examination can appear for the supplementary exam. The date of the exam will be announced soon.

Tamil Nadu HSC plus 2 results: Where to check:

  • dge.tn.gov.in,
  • dge.tn.nic.in
  • tnresults.nic.in
  • dge1.tn.nic.in
  • dge2.tn.nic.in

TN HSC plus 2 results: How to check via SMS

The result will be sent to students on their registered mobile number provided in the affidavit form submitted to the schools they attended.

TN 10th Result 2022: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official site of TN results on tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on TN Class 10 Result 2022 link

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Check the result and download the provisional marksheet.

How to download provisional marksheet

Step 1: Visit the official site of TN Results on tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on TN Class 12 Result 2022 link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Check the result and download the provisional mark sheet.

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout