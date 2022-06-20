Tamil Nadu Board on Monday released Class 10 and class 12th result. The Directorate of Government Examination, DGE has announced TN 10th and 12th results on June 20. The students can check the result on the board's official website: tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.

According to Department of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, “93.76% pass percentage recorded for Higher Secondary (Standard 12th) and 90.07% for SSLC (Standard 10th)".

The TN plus 2 exams were held between May 5 and May 28 this year. While TN SSLC or class 10th examination was held from May 6 to May 30.

Candidates who have not passed the class 12 examination can appear for the supplementary exam. The date of the exam will be announced soon.

Tamil Nadu HSC plus 2 results: Where to check:

dge.tn.gov.in,

dge.tn.nic.in

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

TN HSC plus 2 results: How to check via SMS

The result will be sent to students on their registered mobile number provided in the affidavit form submitted to the schools they attended.

TN 10th Result 2022: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official site of TN results on tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on TN Class 10 Result 2022 link

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Check the result and download the provisional marksheet.

How to download provisional marksheet

Step 1: Visit the official site of TN Results on tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on TN Class 12 Result 2022 link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Check the result and download the provisional mark sheet.