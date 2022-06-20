Tamil Nadu Board releases Class 10, 12 results today1 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2022, 11:06 AM IST
- Tamil Nadu 12th result 2022: 93.76% pass percentage recorded for Higher Secondary (Standard 12th) and 90.07% for SSLC (Standard 10th)
Tamil Nadu Board on Monday released Class 10 and class 12th result. The Directorate of Government Examination, DGE has announced TN 10th and 12th results on June 20. The students can check the result on the board's official website: tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.