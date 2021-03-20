The Tamil Nadu administration has decided to shut schools for students of classes 9, 10 and 11 from Monday in view of the rising Covid-19 cases, reported ANI.

While hostel facilities for the students will also be closed, online and digital classes will continue to be held, as during lockdown, the state disaster management department said.

The state had reopened schools for senior students in February.

In addition to this, the state will also allow all boards except the Tamil Nadu State Board to conduct exams for class 10 students, as was planned earlier.

"Conduct of Board Exam for class 10 for Boards other than Tamil Nadu State Board as scheduled by those Boards and special classes to students who are appearing for the above Board Exam for Class 10 and functioning of Hostels for those students shall be allowed," the state government said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had earlier last month announced that students of classes 9, 10, and 11 will be promoted to the next class without any examinations.

The decision was made based on the inputs from medical experts who suggested the situation is not conducive to conduct the SSLC and plus one exam, the Tamil Nadu CM had said.

Cases in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, the state logged 1,087 Covid-19 cases on Friday after a gap of over 80 days. The cumulative tally in the state stands at 8.65 lakh. As many as nine more people lost their lives in the same duration, taking the toll to 12,582.

Tamil Nadu last reported over 1,000 cases on 28 December last year.

Recoveries were on the lesser side, with 610 people getting discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,45,178 leaving 6,690 active cases, a health bulletin said.

Chennai constituted the bulk of fresh cases with 421 infections, aggregating to 2,40,671 so far.





