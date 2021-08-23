The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will declare the class 10 SSLC examination results for this year at 11 am(Tentative). Students who had appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites- tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Students will also require their Date of Birth(DOB) in order to check their class 10 result. Also the students can keep their Roll Number ready to check their results. The board exams could not be held in the state this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 9 lakh students will get their results today and they require a minimum of 35% marks to pass the exam.

Evaluation Criteria:

The students will be given marks for attendance as well in this year's exam due to prevailing Covid-19 situation. According to the evaluation criteria,Students will be assessed through 80:20 formula where 80% weightage will be given to the quarterly and half-yearly exams and the rest 20% will be based on attendance of the student.

Earlier, The Tamil Nadu government announced that 100 % of the about 8.16 lakh students who registered for the Class XII board examination had passed with as many as 39,679 of them securing above 551 marks out of 600.

Schools had remained closed for the most part of the year due to the pandemic and online classes were conducted.

