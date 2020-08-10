Tamil Nadu class 10th result 2020: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu on Monday declared the result of Class 10 examinations. 100% of students passed the examination. The students who registered for the Tamil Nadu class 10 examination can check their results from the official website of TN DGE — dge.tn.gov.in .

This year, a total of 9,39,829 students were registered for the Tamil Nadi class 10 or SSLC exam. All of them have passed the examination. Out of which, 471759 are boys and 468070 are girls.

Tamil Nadu class 10th result 2020: Here's how to check

﻿Students who have appeared in the Tamil Nadu SSLC or class 10 examination can check their results online at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, or dge.tn.nic.in.

Visit the official websites at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads ‘download TN SSLC Result’

Key in your registration number, roll number

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out for further reference.

