Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will announce the results of the Class 10 board exam 2024 on Friday, i.e. 10 May 2024 at a press conference. The TN SSLC Class 10 results will be declared on the official website: tnresults.nic.in. Stay tuned for Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2024 LIVE updates only at LiveMint. Soon after the results are announced, the DGE will activate the results link at- tnresults.nic.in, so that students can check their results
Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Documents needed to check the results
Students can check their results on the official website of DGE by entering the roll number and date of birth (DoB) mentioned on the admit card.
Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Websites to check the results
Students can check their TN SSLC Class 10 results on the following websites. These links will get active when the results are announced:
tnresults.nic.in
dge1.tn.nic.in
dge2.tn.nic.in
dge.tn.gov
Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Step-by-step guide to check the results
Go to the official website, tnresults.nic.in.
Click on ‘TN Board Class 10th Result 2024’ available on the homepage
Enter your login credentials like your Roll Number, DOB and captcha code
Click on the ‘submit’ button
The result will be displayed on your screen
Download the result and print the same for future reference
