Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: TN SSLC result likely tomorrow at tnresults.nic.in

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:57 PM IST
Livemint

Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: DGE) Tamil Nadu will announce the results of the Class 10 board exam 2024 tomorrow

Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2024 Live Updates:

Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will announce the results of the Class 10 board exam 2024 on Friday, i.e. 10 May 2024 at a press conference. The TN SSLC Class 10 results will be declared on the official website: tnresults.nic.in. Stay tuned for Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2024 LIVE updates only at LiveMint. Soon after the results are announced, the DGE will activate the results link at- tnresults.nic.in, so that students can check their results

09 May 2024, 10:57 PM IST Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Documents needed to check the results

Students can check their results on the official website of DGE by entering the roll number and date of birth (DoB) mentioned on the admit card.

09 May 2024, 10:56 PM IST Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Websites to check the results

Students can check their TN SSLC Class 10 results on the following websites. These links will get active when the results are announced:

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

dge.tn.gov

09 May 2024, 10:54 PM IST Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Step-by-step guide to check the results

Go to the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

Click on ‘TN Board Class 10th Result 2024’ available on the homepage

Enter your login credentials like your Roll Number, DOB and captcha code

Click on the ‘submit’ button

The result will be displayed on your screen

Download the result and print the same for future reference

