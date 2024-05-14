TN 11th Result 2024 today: TNDGE released Class 11 board exam results. Students can check results online using registration numbers and dates of birth as login credentials on official websites tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

TN 11th Result 2024 today: The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) released the HSE Plus One or Class 11 board exam results on Tuesday.

Students can check their marks online by using their board exam registration numbers and dates of birth as login credentials.

Official Links Students can check their results on the following websites:

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

results.digilocker.gov.in.

Steps to check TNDGE Class 11 board results 1. Open the board's website, tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.

2. Go to results and select the Tamil Nadu Class 11 or HSE (+1) result page.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. A login page will appear on your screen. Enter your registration number and date of birth.

4. Submit it and check the Class 11 result on the next page.

5. Once done, download the page and save it for future reference.

The board has informed that the Tamil Nadu Class 11 result can be checked for free at the National Informatics Centres located at the District Collector's offices and the central branch libraries of districts.

In the meantime, the TNDGE announced the Tamil Nadu HSE Result 2024 on May 6, 2024. The board released results for the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. Out of the total 7,60,606 students who appeared for the examination, 7,19,196 students successfully passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 94.56% for the Class 12 exams.

