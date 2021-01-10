Tamil Nadu govt announces free 2GB data per day to nearly 10 lakh students

In order to enable students to attend online classes, Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced data scheme for nearly 10 lakh students in school and even colleges as well as scholarship-funded private colleges for a period of four months.

"To enable students to attend online classes, state govt announces free 2GB data per day to 9,69,047 students enrolled in govt and government-aided arts and science colleges, polytechnic, engineering colleges and scholarship-funded private colleges from January-April, 2021," Chief Minister K Palaniswami said in a statement.

Data cards will be given to them from January to April 2021 free of cost, state said. Students in self-financed institutions will also be covered under the initiative, which will be implemented through the state-run Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT), the chief minister said.

He further requested students to use free data for online learning. The state government is issuing free laptops to the government and aided college students.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu had announced that the board exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted, and won’t be cancelled. This decision was announced after CBSE had released the date sheet for the class 10 and 12 board exams.

Moreover, Centre has allowed the schools across the country to reopen but the final decision has been left up to the respective state government. Following that, several states have started re-opening classes gradually now.

