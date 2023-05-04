The Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will announce the Class 12 results on Monday i.e. on 8th May at 9:30 am. Once the results are announced, students will be able to check their scores on the official website i.e. tnresults.nic.in . Apart from this, students can also check their scores on dge.tn.nic.in , apply1.tndge.org , dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in , apply1.tndge.org

Minister of state School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will announce the results during a press conference. In 2022, nearly 8.8 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 exams. Along with the results, toppers list, region wise toppers will also be announced.

As per the official notification, “HSE(+2) results are expected on Monday, 8th May 2023, at 9:30 am." The Class 12 exams were held from 13 March-3 April across 3,169 locations in the state.

View Full Image Tamil Nadu class 12 results

Here's how to check Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2023:

- Visit the official website tnresults.nic.in

- Click activated link of ‘HSE(+2) Results’

- Now, enter the required credential

- Your Class 12th result scores will appear on the screen

- Download and take a printout for future use.

In 2022, a total of 8.77 lakh students had appeared for the exams. The pass percentage recorded was 92.76 percent. Girls had outshined boys with a pass percentage of 96.32 percent as compared to 90.96 percent.

Meanwhile, apart from Tamil Nadu, results of CBSE class 10, 12 are also awaited. Other state boards like Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka are also set to announce their Class 10, 12 results.