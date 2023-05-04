Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2023: Class 12 result date, time out; here's how to check1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 05:41 PM IST
Minister of state School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will announce the results during a press conference
The Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will announce the Class 12 results on Monday i.e. on 8th May at 9:30 am. Once the results are announced, students will be able to check their scores on the official website i.e. tnresults.nic.in. Apart from this, students can also check their scores on dge.tn.nic.in, apply1.tndge.org, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, apply1.tndge.org
