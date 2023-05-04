Hello User
Home / Education / News /  Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2023: Class 12 result date, time out; here's how to check

1 min read . 05:41 PM IST Livemint
The pass percentage for the UP Board exam results 2017 stood at 82.62 for Class 12, while for Class 10, it was recorded at 81.18%. Photo: PTI

Minister of state School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will announce the results during a press conference

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will announce the Class 12 results on Monday i.e. on 8th May at 9:30 am. Once the results are announced, students will be able to check their scores on the official website i.e. tnresults.nic.in. Apart from this, students can also check their scores on dge.tn.nic.in, apply1.tndge.org, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, apply1.tndge.org

Minister of state School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will announce the results during a press conference. In 2022, nearly 8.8 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 exams. Along with the results, toppers list, region wise toppers will also be announced.

As per the official notification, “HSE(+2) results are expected on Monday, 8th May 2023, at 9:30 am." The Class 12 exams were held from 13 March-3 April across 3,169 locations in the state.

Here's how to check Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2023:

- Visit the official website tnresults.nic.in

In 2022, a total of 8.77 lakh students had appeared for the exams. The pass percentage recorded was 92.76 percent. Girls had outshined boys with a pass percentage of 96.32 percent as compared to 90.96 percent.

Meanwhile, apart from Tamil Nadu, results of CBSE class 10, 12 are also awaited. Other state boards like Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka are also set to announce their Class 10, 12 results. 

