The Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will announce the Class 12 results on Monday i.e. on 8th May at 9:30 am. Once the results are announced, students will be able to check their scores on the official website i.e. tnresults.nic.in. Apart from this, students can also check their scores on dge.tn.nic.in, apply1.tndge.org, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, apply1.tndge.org

