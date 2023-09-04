TN HSE Supplementary Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Education, Tamil Nadu on Monday released the TN HSE class 12th supplementary revaluation and totaling results on its official website — dge.tn.gov.in .

“There is a chance in marks for those who wrote the completed June/July 2023, Higher Secondary First Year/Second Year Supplementary Examinations and applied for Re-total and Revaluation," the notification read, roughly translated from Tamil to English language.

To check the marks, candidates who took the TN HSE +2 Supplementary exam and were given their answer sheets for revaluation after the declaration of supplementary results, need to enter the exam roll number and date of birth on the official website given above.

TN HSE Supplementary Result 2023 Revaluation: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘TN HSE +2 Supplementary Result 2023’ tab.

Step 3: Enter the roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Get a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates are required to score a minimum of 35% marks out of 100 in every subject to pass the Tamil Nadu board exams.