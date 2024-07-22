Tamil Nadu NEET MDS 2024 seat allotment result to be OUT today. Check direct link here

TN NEET MDS 2024 seat allotment results to be announced on July 22, 2024 by Selection Committee Directorate of Medical Education and Research in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu NEET MDS 2024: Round 1 seat allotment results to be declared.
Tamil Nadu NEET MDS 2024: Round 1 seat allotment results to be declared.

TN NEET MDS 2024: The Selection Committee Directorate of Medical Education and Research in Chennai will announce the Tamil Nadu NEET MDS 2024 seat allotment results on July 22, 2024.

Registered candidates can check the Round 1 seat allotment results on the Directorate's official website, tnmedicalselection.net, once they are released.

The provisional allotment order will be available for download from July 22 to July 25, 2024. The deadline for joining is 5 PM on July 26, 2024.

TN NEET MDS 2024: Steps to check seat allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Selection Committee Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Chennai — tnmedicalselection.net.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the TN NEET MDS 2024 seat allotment result link.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials. Click on submit.

Step 4: Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and get a hard copy for future reference.

Selected candidates must pay the tuition fee online using a debit card, credit card, or net banking to download the provisional allotment order. 

Also Read | NEET UG 2024 Hearing Live Updates: ’There is a systemic failure,’ says Adv Hooda

According to the official notice, candidates must present their original certificates in person at their selected colleges during the joining process, along with scanned copies of these certificates for verification.

Selected candidates must submit a self-declaration form when reporting to the designated college, stating that they will forfeit their selection or admission if any factual suppression or misrepresentation is discovered at any time during or after the admission process.

For additional information, candidates can visit the official website of the Selection Committee Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Chennai.

