Tamil Nadu NMMS Result 2024 declared at dge.tn.gov.in - How can scholarship aspirants check?
The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu announced the results of the National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme Examination, NMMSSE on Feb 28. Candidates can check out the results on the official website dge.tn.gov.in by entering their login credentials
The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu announced the results of the National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme Examination, NMMSSE on Wednesday i.e. February 28. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results on the official website dge.tn.gov.in by entering their login credentials.