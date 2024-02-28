 Tamil Nadu NMMS Result 2024 declared at dge.tn.gov.in - How can scholarship aspirants check? | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 28 2024 15:59:21
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 957.75 -0.52%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 140.75 -2.36%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,408.15 -0.87%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 279.55 -4.43%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 408.60 -0.62%
Business News/ Education / News/  Tamil Nadu NMMS Result 2024 declared at dge.tn.gov.in - How can scholarship aspirants check?
BackBack

Tamil Nadu NMMS Result 2024 declared at dge.tn.gov.in - How can scholarship aspirants check?

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu announced the results of the National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme Examination, NMMSSE on Feb 28. Candidates can check out the results on the official website dge.tn.gov.in by entering their login credentials

Tamil Nadu NMMS Result 2024: The Candidates can access the Tamil Nadu NMMS Result 2024 by entering their roll number or application number in the login windowPremium
Tamil Nadu NMMS Result 2024: The Candidates can access the Tamil Nadu NMMS Result 2024 by entering their roll number or application number in the login window

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu announced the results of the National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme Examination, NMMSSE on Wednesday i.e. February 28. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results on the official website dge.tn.gov.in by entering their login credentials.

The candidates can access the Tamil Nadu NMMS Result 2024 by entering their roll number or application number in the login window. The Tamil Nadu NMMS Result 2024 comprises important details such as student name, marks obtained, rank, etc.

Also Read | CUET PG exam date 2024: Common University Entrance Test to begin next month. Dates, test mode to shifts; details here

Tamil Nadu NMMS Result 2024: How to check the scorecard

Students who took the exam can check out the result in online mode. They can go through the step-by-step guide given below to view and download the scorecard:

  • Go to the official website dge.tn.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ tab
  • Click on the “NMMS Examination- Results Feb-2024"
  • Submit the login credentials
  • Tamil Nadu NMMS result 2024 will appear on the screen
  • View and download the scorecard
  • Keep a hardcopy for future reference

The Tamil Nadu NMMS Exam 2024 was held on February 3, 2024. Economically weaker students studying in Class 8 at government and government-aided schools in the state were only eligible for the examination. Over 2,25,490 students appeared in the Tamil Nadu NMMS Exam this year.

Also Read | CUET UG 2024: Online application portal launched. Here’s how to apply

Selected candidates will get a scholarship of 12,000 annually to pursue their careers.

It is important to note that candidates from scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST) and other backward class (OBC) categories are required to submit valid caste certificates during the application process.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 28 Feb 2024, 05:11 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App