The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu announced the results of the National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme Examination, NMMSSE on Feb 28. Candidates can check out the results on the official website dge.tn.gov.in by entering their login credentials

The candidates can access the Tamil Nadu NMMS Result 2024 by entering their roll number or application number in the login window. The Tamil Nadu NMMS Result 2024 comprises important details such as student name, marks obtained, rank, etc.

Tamil Nadu NMMS Result 2024: How to check the scorecard Students who took the exam can check out the result in online mode. They can go through the step-by-step guide given below to view and download the scorecard:

Go to the official website dge.tn.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ tab

Click on the “NMMS Examination- Results Feb-2024"

Submit the login credentials

Tamil Nadu NMMS result 2024 will appear on the screen

View and download the scorecard

Keep a hardcopy for future reference The Tamil Nadu NMMS Exam 2024 was held on February 3, 2024. Economically weaker students studying in Class 8 at government and government-aided schools in the state were only eligible for the examination. Over 2,25,490 students appeared in the Tamil Nadu NMMS Exam this year.

Selected candidates will get a scholarship of ₹12,000 annually to pursue their careers.

It is important to note that candidates from scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST) and other backward class (OBC) categories are required to submit valid caste certificates during the application process.

