Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >Tamil Nadu schools to reopen next week for class 10, 12 students
Picture for representation. Ranchi resumes schools after the Covid-19 pandemic for 12th standard under the guidelines of Jharkhand government.

Tamil Nadu schools to reopen next week for class 10, 12 students

1 min read . 01:25 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami said each classroom shall have a strength not exceeding 25 pupils
  • Tamil Nadu total number of Covid-19 cases stands at 8,26,943

Schools in Tamil Nadu will reopen on 19 January for students from Class 10 and 12 with coronavirus safety norms, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami said today. Each classroom shall have a strength not exceeding 25 pupils.

Schools in Tamil Nadu will reopen on 19 January for students from Class 10 and 12 with coronavirus safety norms, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami said today. Each classroom shall have a strength not exceeding 25 pupils.

The move is considering the interests of students (who are slated to sit for public examinations due during March- April) and they shall be provided immunity-boosting vitamin and zinc tablets, he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The move is considering the interests of students (who are slated to sit for public examinations due during March- April) and they shall be provided immunity-boosting vitamin and zinc tablets, he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Between January 6 and 8, opinion of parents was elicited and a majority of them gave their concurrence to reopen schools for classes 10 and 12 and 95 per cent of schools have given their reports on the matter, he said. "I appeal to parents, teachers and students to extend their full cooperation to the government in its efforts aimed at the welfare of students and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic," he said, as reported by PTI.

Also Read | How plant meat is coming of age in India

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu COVID-19 cases tally stands at 8,26,943, while 12,228 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the state. The active cases dipped to 6,971 and 8,07,744 people have recovered so far. As many as 60,314 samples were tested and cumulatively, 1,48,85,013 specimens have been examined in 249 COVID-19 labs of the state.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.