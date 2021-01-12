Tamil Nadu schools to reopen next week for class 10, 12 students

Between January 6 and 8, opinion of parents was elicited and a majority of them gave their concurrence to reopen schools for classes 10 and 12 and 95 per cent of schools have given their reports on the matter, he said. "I appeal to parents, teachers and students to extend their full cooperation to the government in its efforts aimed at the welfare of students and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic," he said, as reported by PTI.