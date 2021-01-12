Tamil Nadu schools to reopen next week for class 10, 12 students

Schools in Tamil Nadu will reopen on 19 January for students from Class 10 and 12 with coronavirus safety norms, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami said today. Each classroom shall have a strength not exceeding 25 pupils.
The move is considering the interests of students (who are slated to sit for public examinations due during March- April) and they shall be provided immunity-boosting vitamin and zinc tablets, he said.
Between January 6 and 8, opinion of parents was elicited and a majority of them gave their concurrence to reopen schools for classes 10 and 12 and 95 per cent of schools have given their reports on the matter, he said. "I appeal to parents, teachers and students to extend their full cooperation to the government in its efforts aimed at the welfare of students and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic," he said, as reported by PTI.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu COVID-19 cases tally stands at 8,26,943, while 12,228 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the state. The active cases dipped to 6,971 and 8,07,744 people have recovered so far. As many as 60,314 samples were tested and cumulatively, 1,48,85,013 specimens have been examined in 249 COVID-19 labs of the state.