TN SSLC Results 2024: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will announce the results of the Class 10 board exam 2024 on Friday, i.e. May 10, 2024 at 9.30 am at a press conference. Soon after the results are announced, the DGE will activate the results link on its official website- tnresults.nic.in, so that students can check their results.

As per tradition, the DGE Tamil Nadu will not declare the names of the top-ranking students during the press conference. The board will announce the city or district which registers the highest pass percentage and other important details. According to the DGE, the move is aimed at reducing unhealthy competition.

Also Read | CGBSE Chhattisgarh10, 12 Result Live: Results declared at cgbse.nic.in TN SSLC Results 2024: Websites to check the results Students can check their results on the following websites: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

dge.tn.gov

TN SSLC Results 2024: Documents needed to check the results Students can check their results on the official website of DGE by entering the roll number and date of birth mentioned on the admit card.

TN SSLC Results 2024: Step-by-step guide to check the results Go to the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click “TN Board Class 10th (SSCL) Result 2024"

A new window will open; enter your login credentials like your roll number, DOB and captcha code

Click on ‘submit’

The desired result will be displayed on your screen

Download and print the board result for future reference TN SSLC Results 2024: Minimum Passing Marks To be declared pass in the TN SSLC board exam, a student must score at least 35 marks in each subject. Those who fail to score the minimum qualifying marks will be declared fail by the board.

Also Read | AHSEC Assam 12th Result 2024 Live: Assam board scores declared The DGE Tamil Nadu conducted Class 10 SSCL exams from March 26 to April 8 this year. As per DGE Tamil Nadu, approximately 9 lakh candidates registered for Class 10 board exam this year.

In 2023, according to DGE data, approximately 9 lakh 14 thousand students appeared for the Class 10 board exam. The overall pass percentage for class 10 SSLC students stood at 91.39%, an improvement from the previous year’s 90.07%. A total of 23,971 students were declared fail by the board. Girls performed better than boys by securing a pass percentage of 94.66% against 88.16%. A total of 89 students in English, 320 students from Social Studies, 3584 students from Science and 3649 students from Mathematics secured 100% marks.

