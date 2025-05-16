TN SSLC, HSE +1 Result 2025: Tamil Nadu Board Class 10, 11 result to be out soon on dge.tn.gov.in; details here

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will announce the Class 10 result today at 9 am, Education minister Anbil Mahesh revealed.

Advertisement

“As per the orders of the Hon’ble Chief Minister MK Stalin, we are publishing the results of the 10th and 11th class public examinations for the academic year 2024-25 on 16.05.2025 at 9 am," Minister for School Education Mahesh stated on X.

Advertisement

Where to check the Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 result 2025? Students can check results at tnresults.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu Class 10 result 2025: How to check it? Go to the TN board’s official website at tnresults.nic.in. 2. On the homepage, check the Class 10 result link

3. Fill the necessary credentials along with other additional information in a new window

4. Press Submit

5. The Tamil Nadu 10 Result 2025 will display on the screen.

6. Check and download your TN class 10 results for later purposes

Tamil Nadu Class 10th result: How to check via SMS? Students must put their registration number and date of birth in the format 2. On your mobile phone, open the message app.

Advertisement

3. Create new message and type: ‘TNBOARD10’ then date of birth and registration number.

4. Send the message to 9282232585

5. You will get a message with the result on your mobile number.

Tamil Nadu Class 10 result: Minimum marks to qualify

Students must receive at least 35 out of 100 marks to qualify. For theory exams carrying 70 marks, students must secure passing marks, while no minimum passing mark has reportedly been set for practical exams.

Tamil Nadu Class 10 result: When did the exam take place? Tamil Nadu Class 10 exam was conducted from March 28 to April 15, 2025. Nearly 9.08 lakh students registered for the SSLC (Class 10) exams, and approximately 8.94 lakh students sat for the offline pen-and-paper exams.