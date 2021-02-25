Tamil Nadu to promote Class 9-11 students without any exams, says CM Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said that the state government has decided to promote the students of classes 9, 10, and 11 to the next class without any examinations.

The decision was made based on the inputs from medical experts who suggested the situation is not conducive to conduct the SSLC and plus one exam, the Tamil Nadu CM has said.

Students of std 9th, 10th and 11th will be promoted to the next class without taking exams, in the light of #COVID19 pandemic: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, in the state legislative assembly https://t.co/lZ97b5QyPD — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

How will the students be assessed?

As per reports, the students will be assessed based on their marks on the internal assessment. The marks for the pending examination will be divided into two parameters.

Around 80% of the marks will be evaluated based on the students' performance in quarterly and half-yearly examinations and 20% will be based on attendance.

The Tamil Nadu Education Department is yet to issue such notice to the schools across the state in this matter.

However, the state will conduct examinations for class 12 for which the timetable has been released by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations.

The exams will be conducted between May 3 and May 21. The state board exams are usually held in March but are postponed to April this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tamil Nadu schools, which shut due to the pandemic in March 2020, reopened for classes 10 and 12 on 19 January.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu witnessed 463 new coronavirus cases and six more fatalities, taking the tally to 8,49,629 and the death toll to 12,478, the health department has said. Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 469 people being discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,33,089, leaving 4,062 active cases.

Chennai accounted for the maximum new cases with 169, taking the total to 2,34,837 so far. The metropolis also accounted for a little over one-third of the coronavirus fatalities at 4,145 deaths.

A total of 50,395 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the total specimens examined so far to 1,72,72,643 so far. As many as 29 districts have reported fresh infections in single digits while 33 reported 'zero' fatalities, the bulletin said.

